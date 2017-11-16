Three Louisville women facing numerous charges after alleged shooting, kidnapping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

According to arrest reports, 28-year-old Roneisha Sanders, 30-year-old Robyn Sanders and 28-year-old Jamisha Scott were arrested early Thursday morning. Police say that, just before the shooting, the trio also kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman.

According to the arrest report, Roneisha Sanders, Robyn Sanders and Scott were booked into Metro Corrections early Thursday morning after homicide detectives were called to a home near the intersection of Grand Avenue and S. 32nd Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

That's where police found a man with a gunshot wound to the groin. He was taken to University Hospital where police said his condition was "stable."

Police say they spoke with a woman at the home who says she had been kidnapped and robbed before the shooting. She says it started when the trio, "set her up." The victim told police they picked her up earlier in the day, and that's when they assaulted and robbed.her.

After taking the victim's purse, money and credit cards, police say the trio forced the woman to go back to the home on Grand Avenue to get money from a safe.

That's when police say there was an "altercation" and the victim was shot.

At that point, police say the victim told them she was "forced to go back to a club off Ormsby" where police found her, along with the suspects

All three of the women are charged with two counts of complicity to first-degree assault, complicity to kidnapping, complicity to first-degree robbery and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

Police say the gun used in the shooting has not been found.

