Three Louisville women facing numerous charges after alleged sho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Three Louisville women facing numerous charges after alleged shooting, kidnapping

Posted: Updated:
Roneisha Sanders (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Roneisha Sanders (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Robyn Sanders (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Robyn Sanders (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Jamisha Scott (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Jamisha Scott (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening. 

According to arrest reports, 28-year-old Roneisha Sanders, 30-year-old Robyn Sanders and 28-year-old Jamisha Scott were arrested early Thursday morning. Police say that, just before the shooting, the trio also kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman.

According to the arrest report, Roneisha Sanders, Robyn Sanders and Scott were booked into Metro Corrections early Thursday morning after homicide detectives were called to a home near the intersection of Grand Avenue and S. 32nd Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.  

That's where police found a man with a gunshot wound to the groin. He was taken to University Hospital where police said his condition was "stable."

Police say they spoke with a woman at the home who says she had been kidnapped and robbed before the shooting. She says it started when the trio, "set her up." The victim told police they picked her up earlier in the day, and that's when they assaulted and robbed.her.

After taking the victim's purse, money and credit cards, police say the trio forced the woman to go back to the home on Grand Avenue to get money from a safe.

That's when police say there was an "altercation" and the victim was shot.

At that point, police say the victim told them she was "forced to go back to a club off Ormsby" where police found her, along with the suspects

All three of the women are charged with two counts of complicity to first-degree assault, complicity to kidnapping, complicity to first-degree robbery and complicity to tampering with physical evidence. 

Police say the gun used in the shooting has not been found. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.