Authorities release ID of man killed in I-64 head-on crash in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Franklin County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man killed after authorities say a semi-truck and an SUV were involved in a head-on crash in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, that man has been identified as 34-year-old Aubrey M. Hill of Lebanon, Kentucky.

It happened on Wednesday, at around 12 p.m., on I-64, near mile marker 50, in Frankfort.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton, the driver of a semi truck told the sheriff's office the truck was traveling in the westbound lanes of I-64, when the driver pulled up on slow traffic. At that point, the driver says a car cut in front of the truck, and the semi truck driver had to jerk to the left to avoid the car. 

At that point, Melton says, the semi cut across the median and into the eastbound lanes of I-64, where the truck hit an SUV head-on.

Hill, the driver of the SUV, was pronounced dead just after 12:20 p.m., according to the coroner's office. A post mortem examination at the scene indicated that his injuries were consistent with the crash. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, but the results will not be available for several weeks.

Hill was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the coroner's office.

Melton says authorities are still investigating.

