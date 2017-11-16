Fourth lawsuit filed in connection with LMPD Explorer case

A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth lawsuit has been filed in connection with Louisville Metro Police officers accused of sexual assaulting teens taking part in the LMPD Explorer Program.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court, accuses former LMPD Officer Kenneth Betts of sexual misconduct with a teenage girl, identified only as K.W.

Attorney David Yates confirmed the lawsuit was filed but said he could not comment further because it is currently sealed.

In 2013, the teen said Betts’ repeated advances prompted her to bring it to the attention of other officers in the program, sources close to the investigation told WDRB News, adding there was no sexual contact between the two.

The Explorer program mentors teens interested in becoming police officers. Students work closely with officers at events such as the Kentucky Derby.

Betts was accused of texting her shirtless pictures of himself and asking to meet her and “make out,” the sources say.

The internal investigation by the department’s professional standards unit found that Betts violated police procedures but committed no criminal acts involving the girl, the sources said.

Betts has been indicted on two counts of sodomy involving two different alleged victims. The indictment alleges Betts engaged in “deviate sexual intercourse” with one of the victims through the use of “forcible compulsion” over a five-month period in 2007.

And Betts is accused of committing sodomy on July 26, 2013 with a minor “he came into contact with as a result” of his position as a police officer.

Brandon Wood, another former LMPD officer named in the lawsuit, was fired in April.

Wood was indicted on seven counts of sexual abuse with one alleged victim and given a $10,000 bond by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Angela Bisig. Wood allegedly abused a juvenile in 2011 and 2012 while with LMPD's Explorer program, according to the indictment.

