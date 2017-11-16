Valhalla Golf Club to host 2024 PGA Championship

A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

West Buechel councilwoman under fire to resign as colleagues question whether she lives in the city

A man accused of shooting someone inside a Rally's on Preston Highway last month has been released from jail by a judge.

Suspect in shooting at Preston Hwy. Rally's released, ordered not to carry or buy guns

WDRB obtained letters from Tiffani Williams, in which she says two teachers encouraged her son to act in a way that was underhanded, sneaky, and untrustworthy.

St. Matthews Police said the road worker was laying cones on the road when he was hit.

UPDATE: Road worker identified after he was hit and killed by car on I-64 East

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

The social media backlash for the shopper in Georgia who posted the picture online.

PGA officials announced that the Valhalla will host the PGA Boys Junior Championship in July of 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2024.

The Wanamaker Trophy won by 2017 PGA Champ Justin Thomas was brought into the news conference by his father, Mike.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valhalla Golf Club will host the 2024 PGA Championship.

PGA officials said at a news conference Thursday that this puts Valhalla in exclusive company. Just one other golf club has hosted four PGA Championships. Valhalla has hosted three times before in 1996, 2000, and 2014.

Highlighting the local connection, the Wanamaker Trophy was brought into the news conference by Mike Thomas, the father of 2017 PGA Champion and Goshen native Justin Thomas.

The PGA also announced that in Valhalla will host the PGA Boys Junior Championship in July 2018. PGA Chief Championship Officer Kerry Haigh said the tour is where the future stars of golf are playing. He noted that Jordan Spieth and Thomas both played in the Boys Junior Tour.

It is all very exciting news for local golf fans like J Scott Judy and his son Curtis, who have shared lots of memories at the course, including the 2014 PGA Championship.

"The thing that sticks out in my mind was Jason Day hitting it over in the rough, across the creek on No. 2, taking off his shoes and wading through the creek and hitting it, and I think he made birdie there," Judy said.

It has always been a gentleman's sport, but in spite of the rolling hills and impeccable greens, Valhalla has been center stage for some classic battles.

"We're the home of Muhammad Ali here in Louisville, right?" said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "That was like the Thrilla in Manila."

Fischer was talking about the 2000 showdown between Tiger Woods and Bob May, which produced one of Woods' famous fist pump.

"Those guys were exchanging punches on every hole, and they both were playing great golf," Fischer said.

Meanwhile, the 2024 championship will be held in May instead of August, a change for the event that will begin in 2019.

"The fact that this will be shortly after the Derby, everybody will still be in their Derby Mode," Judy said. "It'll be great."

Curtis Judy, 12, doesn't really care what month plays host to the event. He's just looking forward to cheering on his favorite golfers.

"Last time, I was cheering for Mcllroy, and then he won it," Curtis said. "And this year, I am cheering for Justin Thomas, and I hope he wins it."

