Louisville-based Almost Family to merge with bigger competitor

Louisville-based Almost Family Inc. plans to merge with its slightly bigger competitor LHC Group to create a national home-health care giant that will operate in 36 states and generate $1.8 billion in annual revenue.More >>
A 301-unit apartment complex is proposed for a portion of the massive, undeveloped Oxmoor Farm behind Oxmoor Center. NTS Development Co. plans to build more than a dozen 3- and 4-story apartment buildings, as well as an outdoor pool, a clubhouse and a two-story parking deck.More >>
The private holding company that owns the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Louisville has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but the move appears to have been prompted by a long-running dispute among the company’s owners.More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KentuckyOne Health says Jewish Hospital and a number of facilities it plans to offload have a “bright future” with multiple potential owners, despite their planned sale taking longer than first anticipated. WDRB reported Friday that Catholic Health Initiatives, KentuckyOne’s parent company, said it could take until June 2018 to sell all of the company’s Louisville assets, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehabilitation Ins...More >>
KentuckyOne Health is taking longer than expected to sell a money-losing group of Louisville facilities including Jewish Hospital and the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, according to the nonprofit healthcare provider’s parent company.More >>
The former chief financial officer of the University of Louisville Foundation has filed a lawsuit saying he did not deserve to be fired in July and was unfairly cast as the “fall guy” after the foundation became “embroiled in a political controversy” last year.More >>
Kentucky taxpayers own at least 20 percent of Braidy Industries -- the company that plans to build a $1.3 billion aluminum mill in the Ashland area -- but the state’s share of the company will become “much, much smaller” over time.More >>
Louisville-based Humana’s profits fell 11 percent in the three-month period ended Sept. 30 as the company recognized $124 million in severance pay and other costs associated with cutting an estimated 2,700 jobs.More >>
