Two women accused of burglarizing several units at Louisville storage facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested two women who admitted to burglarizing more than 30 storage units at several facilities.

According to arrest reports, 34-year-old Candace Beckham and 40-year-old Danielle Sherman used a U-Haul truck to break into 14 storage units at "A Another Room Self Storage" on Dixie Highway, near Moorman Road, at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Police say they were caught on video committing the burglaries.

The pair was arrested on Wednesday. When confronted about the incident, police say they admitted to committing over 30 burglaries at around three or four different storage facilities total.

Both women are charged with 14 counts of burglary. Police say additional charges are expected.

On Thursday morning, a judge said in addition to the local charges, Sherman is also a fugitive in Missouri. She was wanted by authorities there for possession of meth.

LMPD detectives say they found a gun in her apartment and meth in her purse at the time of the arrest. Because of that, a judge raised her bond to $50,000 full cash.

Beckham’s bond will stay at $10,000.

Both women are due back in court later this month.

Beckham and Sherman are being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.