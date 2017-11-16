Suspect in shooting at Preston Hwy. Rally's released, ordered not to carry or buy guns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting someone inside a local Rally's restaurant last month has been released from jail by a judge.

Police arrested 28-year-old Frederick Shirley on Wednesday.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday to assault and wanton endangerment charges. According to the arrest report, Shirley shot someone in the leg during an argument at a Rally's in the 2500 block of Preston Highway on Oct. 25.

Two employees were injured by shrapnel.

Police say Shirley admitted to the shooting.

During Thursday's hearing, Judge Sean Delahanty said Shirley is a low-risk offender, and released him on his own recognizance. but ordered him to stay out of Rally's and to not carry or buy any guns.

A public offender is being appointed for Shirley. He's due back in court on Nov. 20.

