Man charged with kidnapping after carjacking Ky. teacher who sto - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man charged with kidnapping after carjacking Ky. teacher who stopped to help

Posted: Updated:

STANTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a good Samaritan's kindness was met with crime in one Kentucky county.

A  Powell County teacher was on her way to work about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when she drove by an overturned car. She stopped to see if anyone involved in the wreck needed help.

That's when police say the passenger from the car, 28-year-old Freddie Reed Junior,  jumped into the teacher's car and forced her to drive him to a house about 10 miles away. 

She escaped and made it work where she called police. "I think she done everything she could to remain safe. She maintained enough control that the information she gave us I think helped lead to the arrest," said Powell County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Townsend. 

Reed is charged with kidnapping. Investigators say he was already under indictment in a separate case.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.