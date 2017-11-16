UPDATE: LA radio anchor accepts apology from Sen. Al Franken for 2006 sexual misconduct allegation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The Los Angeles radio anchor who accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but he could have apologized earlier.

The anchor says Franken also posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota's Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

Franken was not a senator at the time of the incident. But during a news conference Thursday, Tweeden said Franken had been persistent and stuck his tongue in her mouth.

She says she has no reason not to accept his apology. She says people make mistakes. Tweeden isn't calling for an ethics investigation or for the Minnesota senator to step down, but says she came forward hoping to inspire others to tell their stories.

She also posted a photo of Franken taken later on the tour, with his hands on her breasts as she was sleeping.

The Minnesota senator is calling for an ethics investigation into his own actions.

Franken apologized soon after Tweeden's online essay was published, but said he didn't remember the rehearsal the same way. Hours later, he issued another statement with a fuller apology.

He says he doesn't "know what was in my head" when the picture was taken but says there's no excuse. "I certainly don't remember the rehearsal for the skit the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't. I shouldn't have done it."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says sexual misconduct allegations against Franken are "troubling" and he hopes and expects that the Senate Ethics Committee will fully investigate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.