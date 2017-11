LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L interim head basketball coach David Padgett held a news conference ahead of Friday's game against Nebraska Ohama.

The Cards won Sunday's season opener against George Mason 72-61.

Friday's game starts at 7 p.m.

