Authorities release name of man found shot in vehicle on Winkler Avenue

A metal railing outside the Family Dollar on Winkler Avenue was damaged Nov. 13 when a vehicle with two gunshot victims crashed into it. One of the victims died.

A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds inside this vehicle that crashed into the Family Dollar on Winkler Avenue Nov. 13.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner's office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Winkler Avenue late Monday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 43-year-old Terence Foster died at University Hospital from a gunshot wound. A woman with Foster was also shot, but is expected to survive.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell says it happened around 10 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 600 block of Winkler Avenue, near Algonquin Parkway and Taylor Boulevard. That's where officers found the victims inside a vehicle that had crashed into the Family Dollar.

The fatal shooting capped off a day of violence, with police responding to three other criminal shootings in neighborhoods throughout the city.

So far, no arrests have been reported in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). All calls are anonymous.

