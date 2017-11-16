Authorities release name of man found shot in vehicle on Winkler - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities release name of man found shot in vehicle on Winkler Avenue

Posted: Updated:
A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds inside this vehicle that crashed into the Family Dollar on Winkler Avenue Nov. 13. A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds inside this vehicle that crashed into the Family Dollar on Winkler Avenue Nov. 13.
A metal railing outside the Family Dollar on Winkler Avenue was damaged Nov. 13 when a vehicle with two gunshot victims crashed into it. One of the victims died. A metal railing outside the Family Dollar on Winkler Avenue was damaged Nov. 13 when a vehicle with two gunshot victims crashed into it. One of the victims died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner's office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Winkler Avenue late Monday night. 

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 43-year-old Terence Foster died at University Hospital from a gunshot wound. A woman with Foster was also shot, but is expected to survive. 

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell says it happened around 10 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 600 block of Winkler Avenue, near Algonquin Parkway and Taylor Boulevard. That's where officers found the victims inside a vehicle that had crashed into the Family Dollar.

The fatal shooting capped off a day of violence, with police responding to three other criminal shootings in neighborhoods throughout the city. 

So far, no arrests have been reported in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). All calls are anonymous. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.