Mother of Louisville 7-year-old shot to death in home honors legacy by reading to children

A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

West Buechel councilwoman under fire to resign as colleagues question whether she lives in the city

A man accused of shooting someone inside a Rally's on Preston Highway last month has been released from jail by a judge.

Suspect in shooting at Preston Hwy. Rally's released, ordered not to carry or buy guns

WDRB obtained letters from Tiffani Williams, in which she says two teachers encouraged her son to act in a way that was underhanded, sneaky, and untrustworthy.

St. Matthews Police said the road worker was laying cones on the road when he was hit.

UPDATE: Road worker identified after he was hit and killed by car on I-64 East

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

The social media backlash for the shopper in Georgia who posted the picture online.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of the little boy who was fatally shot in his home earlier this year is giving back this holiday season.

This will be Micheshia Norment's first Christmas without her 7-year-old, Dequante Hobbs Jr., so she's spreading joy by doing what her son loved: reading.

Norment read one of her son's favorite story books, "Papa Charlie," to children at the Chestnut Street YMCA Thursday morning. She says her son would spend hours reading, and at the library. She says reading is a way to encourage kids to stay in school -- and remember her son.

Hobbs was shot and killed by a stray bullet that went through their kitchen window back in May. He was eating a piece of cake at the time, playing on an iPad.

Norment says this is her way of trying to deal with tragedy during the holidays, but the pain will always be there.



"'Cause that's what I do with my kids," Norment said. "Every time I was putting them to sleep, I'd read them a book. They want me to read them another one, but it's bed time."

"Any mother that knows what it's like to lose a kid -- they understand," she added. "It's not going to go away. It's hard."

Since her son's death, Norment continues to give back to the community, giving out school backpacks and thousands of bookmarks.

Wyatt Williams, age 23, is charged in Hobbs' death. Police say he was firing shots during a dice game nearby.

Hobbs' birthday is coming up. He would have been 8 years old.

Norment plans to throw him a birthday party.

