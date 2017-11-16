Mayor Greg Fischer declares Metro Louisville 'battle ready' for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mayor Greg Fischer declares Metro Louisville 'battle ready' for snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city is ready to do battle. With snow.

Standing with over 250 members of the Louisville Metro "Snow Team," Thursday afternoon, Mayor Fischer declared Metro Louisville to be "battle ready" for winter.

"Most important to the snow-fighting effort are the 265-or-so men and women who make up the Snow Team," Fischer said, according to a news release. "They are the ones who will spring into action any hour of the day, any day of the week, to make it safe for the rest of us to get where we need to go when it snows."

Metro Public Works is the agency leading the team, which also includes representatives from the Public Works Solid Waste Management Division, Metro Parks, the Department of Codes & Regulations and the Division of Fleet and Facilities. 

Vanessa Burns, director of Metro Public Works, and Brian Funk, Metro Public Works' assistant director for roads and operations head up the snow team.

The mayor's office says Louisville has 33,500 tons of salt on hand to battle icy roads -- and a contract is already in place in case the city needs to order more. Most of the salt will be stored in Louisville Mega Cavern.

The city will also continue to pre-treat roads with brine ahead of snowfalls. 

The city's website will feature a map where residents can follow snow removal progress. That map will be made available during snow events.

When available, the map can be accessed by CLICKING HERE.

Updates will also be posted on the Metro Public Works Twitter account, @LouPubWorks

