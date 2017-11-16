Car bursts into flames after crashing into deer in Columbus, Ind - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Car bursts into flames after crashing into deer in Columbus, Indiana

Posted: Updated:
Aimie Heltman took this photo of her burning car after she crashed into a deer in Columbus, Indiana. Aimie Heltman took this photo of her burning car after she crashed into a deer in Columbus, Indiana.
This was what was left of Aimie Heltman's car after she crashed into a deer in Columbus, Indiana. This was what was left of Aimie Heltman's car after she crashed into a deer in Columbus, Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The driver of a car that burst into flames in Columbus, Indiana says the fire was caused by a collision with a deer

Aimie Heltman was driving in Columbus, Indiana when a deer jumped in front of her car. A witness says it only took a few seconds for the car to go up in flames.

The car was destroyed in just 15 minutes.

Indiana DNR officials are warning drivers to keep an eye out for deer on the roadways, especially this time of year. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.