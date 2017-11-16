Woman who bought a homeless man lunch only to have her purse stolen said she hopes he gets help

A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

West Buechel councilwoman under fire to resign as colleagues question whether she lives in the city

West Buechel councilwoman under fire to resign as colleagues question whether she lives in the city

A man accused of shooting someone inside a Rally's on Preston Highway last month has been released from jail by a judge.

A man accused of shooting someone inside a Rally's on Preston Highway last month has been released from jail by a judge.

Suspect in shooting at Preston Hwy. Rally's released, ordered not to carry or buy guns

Suspect in shooting at Preston Hwy. Rally's released, ordered not to carry or buy guns

WDRB obtained letters from Tiffani Williams, in which she says two teachers encouraged her son to act in a way that was underhanded, sneaky, and untrustworthy.

WDRB obtained letters from Tiffani Williams, in which she says two teachers encouraged her son to act in a way that was underhanded, sneaky, and untrustworthy.

St. Matthews Police said the road worker was laying cones on the road when he was hit.

St. Matthews Police said the road worker was laying cones on the road when he was hit.

UPDATE: Road worker identified after he was hit and killed by car on I-64 East

UPDATE: Road worker identified after he was hit and killed by car on I-64 East

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

The social media backlash for the shopper in Georgia who posted the picture online.

The social media backlash for the shopper in Georgia who posted the picture online.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who bought a homeless man lunch at McDonald's on Tuesday only to have him steal her purse hopes he gets the help he needs.

Shawn Mattingly is behind bars at Metro Corrections for the crime, and the woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she had a bad feeling when she left her purse at the table. When she came back, it was gone.

"God wanted him locked up for some reason," the woman said. "He was going to do something even worse to someone else."

On Tuesday, she said Mattingly approached her at a McDonald's in Buechel asking for money. She said she told him, she'd buy him food instead.

"I told him to order what he wanted, and he ordered a hamburger and fries," the woman said.

After she paid, he thanked her for the food and sat down and ate.

"Normally, I take my purse with me wherever I go," she said. "But this time, I didn't."

The woman said after they got the food, she helped her special needs daughter in the bathroom and left her purse with her 85-year-old mother who was at the table. Police said Mattingly then took her purse and ran. She chased after him, and police caught Mattingly on a street nearby about 30 minutes later.

"He just opened my wallet and took all the bills that were in it," the woman said, adding that it amounted to about $50. "He left the change in it, just took the bills."

Police said Mattingly admitted to taking the woman's purse and said he planned to sell her phone to get drug money. Officers said they found a heroin syringe in his backpack.

"I would hope that he would get help, whatever physically, mentally, whatever," the woman said.

On the theft charge, Mattingly's cash bond was set at $810.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.