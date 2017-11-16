IMAGES: Firefighters from Okolona and Zoneton revive dog after housefire

A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

West Buechel councilwoman under fire to resign as colleagues question whether she lives in the city

West Buechel councilwoman under fire to resign as colleagues question whether she lives in the city

A man accused of shooting someone inside a Rally's on Preston Highway last month has been released from jail by a judge.

A man accused of shooting someone inside a Rally's on Preston Highway last month has been released from jail by a judge.

WDRB obtained letters from Tiffani Williams, in which she says two teachers encouraged her son to act in a way that was underhanded, sneaky, and untrustworthy.

WDRB obtained letters from Tiffani Williams, in which she says two teachers encouraged her son to act in a way that was underhanded, sneaky, and untrustworthy.

St. Matthews Police said the road worker was laying cones on the road when he was hit.

St. Matthews Police said the road worker was laying cones on the road when he was hit.

UPDATE: Road worker identified after he was hit and killed by car on I-64 East

UPDATE: Road worker identified after he was hit and killed by car on I-64 East

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

The social media backlash for the shopper in Georgia who posted the picture online.

The social media backlash for the shopper in Georgia who posted the picture online.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local firefighters revived a dog that stopped breathing after a fire on Wednesday.

The fire took place at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, at a home in the 1000 block of Chesley Drive, just west of the intersection of Miles Lane and Preston Highway.

Firefighters with the Okolona Fire Protection District and the Zoneton Fire Protection District were called to a fire at at one-story brick home. It turned out to be a stove fire that had damaged some cabinets.

Sgt. Patrick Baker of the Zoneton Fire Department says he and his team were asked to search the home for a black dog.

"We found the dog lying in the bathroom floor, not really responsive. Smoke-filled atmosphere," he said. "We kind of shift the dog a little bit and it did kind of start moving. We snatched up, took it immediately outside – took it to front part of the house out on the driveway."

Baker says the signs were not good: the dog wasn't burned, but it was limp and appeared to have been suffering from smoke inhalation. That's when several firefighters from both departments swung into action.

"I took my mask and kind of upped the pressure on it and gave it air until we could get it actual oxygen," Sgt. Baker said. "We were kind of rubbing on its chest, trying to get it going. We were able to get O2 onto the dog and it started coming around. As we were trying to get her to come around, we also was kind of pouring a little bit of water in its mouth to try to get it to start reacting a little bit more."

"We got it breathing again," he said. "After about probably about 15 minutes, the dog was able to stand up and we were able to return the dog to its owner."

Baker says the owner was ecstatic.

"They were very, very excited -- very pleased," he said. "I think they were kind of shocked because when we pulled it out -- like I said, when we brought it out of the house, it was completely limp, really not moving at all."

Baker admits that when he signed up to be a firefighter, he never thought he'd be giving oxygen to dogs, but it's a rescue he's glad to have been a part of.

"It's actually very rewarding to be able to help somebody in that situation, because they've already lost personal items, and animals are just as much family members as human beings," he said.

The dog is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.