No public money used to settle sexual harassment case for Kentucky lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- The head of Kentucky's Legislative Research Commission says no public money was used to settle sexual harassment claims against four state lawmakers.

LRC Executive Director David Byerman said no taxpayer money has been used to settle sexual harassment claims in the two years he has been in the position. He said no such money could be spent without the approval of the commission in an open meeting.

Byerman released a statement that said, "controls are in place that require proper authorization before any disbursements are made from any legislative account. Disbursements to settle legal claims can only be made when authorized by the Speaker and President on their joint authority, pending ratification by the full Legislative Research Commission in an open meeting.  No such authorization or ratification has occurred in this matter.”

Former GOP House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his leadership position earlier this month after acknowledging he settled a sexual harassment allegation made by a member of the House GOP Caucus' staff. Three other Republican lawmakers were also involved in the settlement.

House GOP leaders have hired a law firm to investigate. A Democratic lawmaker has asked the Legislative Ethics Commission to investigate.

