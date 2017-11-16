Unattended child blamed for destroying Sephora makeup display

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WDRB) -- An unattended child is being blamed for ruining hundreds of dollars of expensive makeup.

A shopper at Sephora shared a picture on social media claiming a display at the store was destroyed by a small child in Augusta, Georgia.

The woman who posted the pictures urged parents to leave their kids at home while shopping for makeup.

But there was a lot of backlash to that suggestion online -- many parents claiming she was "mom-shaming."

A child reportedly destroyed over $1,000 of makeup at #Sephora — and the photos are horrific ?? https://t.co/Tbo451NShK pic.twitter.com/h8jpi6eOYY — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) November 16, 2017

The woman who posted the pictures admits she never saw the child destroy the makeup, but she says a mom walked out with a kid who had "glittery footprints."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.