Unattended child blamed for destroying Sephora makeup display - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Unattended child blamed for destroying Sephora makeup display

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WDRB) -- An unattended child is being blamed for ruining hundreds of dollars of expensive makeup. 

A shopper at Sephora shared a picture on social media claiming a display at the store was destroyed by a small child in Augusta, Georgia.

The woman who posted the pictures urged parents to leave their kids at home while shopping for makeup.

But there was a lot of backlash to that suggestion online -- many parents claiming she was "mom-shaming."

The woman who posted the pictures admits she never saw the child destroy the makeup,  but she says a mom walked out with a kid who had "glittery footprints."

