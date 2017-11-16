Kentucky secretary of state pushing legalization of medical marijuana

A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

West Buechel councilwoman under fire to resign as colleagues question whether she lives in the city

A man accused of shooting someone inside a Rally's on Preston Highway last month has been released from jail by a judge.

Suspect in shooting at Preston Hwy. Rally's released, ordered not to carry or buy guns

WDRB obtained letters from Tiffani Williams, in which she says two teachers encouraged her son to act in a way that was underhanded, sneaky, and untrustworthy.

St. Matthews Police said the road worker was laying cones on the road when he was hit.

UPDATE: Road worker identified after he was hit and killed by car on I-64 East

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

The social media backlash for the shopper in Georgia who posted the picture online.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's highest profile political leaders has come out in support of medical marijuana, but critics claim the move is just a political smokescreen.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has formed a task force to draft medical marijuana legislation.

“This is life-changing, and it's time that Kentucky steps up,” Grimes said Thursday.

Grimes said she's heard enough in her travels across the state to convince her that it is time for Kentucky to join 29 other states that have legalized marijuana for medical use.

“It's to help the pain that our veterans, our folks who are suffering from chronic illnesses such as Parkinson’s or Fibromyalgia ... [or] cancer are suffering from,” Grimes said.

Grimes said the task force is not complete, but it will be co-chaired by herself and Rep. John Sims (D-Flemingsburg).

“Kentucky is being left behind, and I'm not going to sit idly by and let the voices of hundreds of thousands of folks across the state go unheard,” she said.

Democratic Sen. Perry Clark of Louisville, a long-time marijuana advocate, said he is glad Grimes has jumped on board.

“It's not the only motion that's being made on that," Clark said. "I know there are a couple of other bills that are going to be introduced, but I appreciate Secretary Grimes bringing that to us and bringing that to the forefront."

But Republicans are calling the task force a political stunt, saying medical marijuana has nothing to do with Grimes' job running elections and overseeing business filings.

“She's using state resources to grow her own political portfolio, and that's just wrong," said Tres Watson, Communications Director for the Republican Party of Kentucky. "It's not what the voters of Kentucky sent her to do as secretary of state."

But Grimes said her move toward medical marijuana is about policy, not politics.

“As a public servant, I think your No. 1 job is to look out for the people of the state and especially their health," she said. "And I hope we'll see success on this across the aisle in 2018."

The task force is to hold its first meeting next week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.