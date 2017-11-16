POV | Can America Really Be Great Again?

I may be more naïve than I thought.

I used to think casting couch auditions were largely a thing of the past in Hollywood. But if the stories surrounding Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Louis CK, Kevin Spacey and Louisville's Dan Johnson are just the high-profile examples, it's clear there are many more men abusing women than I ever imagined.

I used to believe the Catholic Church was a safe place of worship for children, but there were many criminal pedophiles disguised as priests who were mistreating boys and girls all over this country. Maybe I was unaware for so long because they were excellent at helping each other cover their crimes.

I never imagined the teenage girls of our U.S. Olympic gymnastics team would be sexually abused by a trusted team doctor and that it would be allowed to go on for years.

Mass murders in Orlando, Las Vegas, South Carolina and Texas have become numbingly common in this country. And In just one city, Louisville, Kentucky, senseless murders will surpass 100 again this year.

With all this garbage we're hearing on a nightly basis, it's hard to make the argument for American exceptionalism. We've got to stop believing that bad things aren't bad if they're done by nice people like us. And if we seriously want to make American great again, every one of us should start by looking in the mirror.

I'm Bill Lamb, and that's My Point of View.

