duPont Manual student's mother apologizes, blames teachers for recording of principal

A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

West Buechel councilwoman under fire to resign as colleagues question whether she lives in the city

West Buechel councilwoman under fire to resign as colleagues question whether she lives in the city

A man accused of shooting someone inside a Rally's on Preston Highway last month has been released from jail by a judge.

A man accused of shooting someone inside a Rally's on Preston Highway last month has been released from jail by a judge.

Suspect in shooting at Preston Hwy. Rally's released, ordered not to carry or buy guns

Suspect in shooting at Preston Hwy. Rally's released, ordered not to carry or buy guns

WDRB obtained letters from Tiffani Williams, in which she says two teachers encouraged her son to act in a way that was underhanded, sneaky, and untrustworthy.

WDRB obtained letters from Tiffani Williams, in which she says two teachers encouraged her son to act in a way that was underhanded, sneaky, and untrustworthy.

St. Matthews Police said the road worker was laying cones on the road when he was hit.

St. Matthews Police said the road worker was laying cones on the road when he was hit.

UPDATE: Road worker identified after he was hit and killed by car on I-64 East

UPDATE: Road worker identified after he was hit and killed by car on I-64 East

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

A Louisville woman is facing several serious charges after police say she shot a man in the groin after she kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a woman Wednesday evening.

The social media backlash for the shopper in Georgia who posted the picture online.

The social media backlash for the shopper in Georgia who posted the picture online.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A secretly recorded conversation about diversity with African-American students landed the principal of Manual High School in trouble.

But now, the mother of the student who hit record is apologizing.

WDRB News obtained letters from Tiffani Williams, in which she says two teachers encouraged her son to act in a way that was underhanded, sneaky and untrustworthy.

Her son is one of two African-American students who went to Principal Jerry Mayes to talk about the head football coach not allowing "student trainers" to kneel during the National Anthem before a football game.

The conversation also dipped into Mayes' religion, and he made comments about JCPS administrators. The district reprimanded Mayes for his comments.

Williams sent a letter to Mayes apologizing for the trouble her son caused. She said teachers James Miller and Nicole Finely told Black Student Union board members to record any conversations they had with Mayes.

She said the teachers pointed to a Kentucky law that allows people to secretly record conversations, as long as one party knows about it and said that's what prompted her son's actions.

Miller is out of town, but issued this statement:

"It is false that I told students to record Mr. Mayes. I never told any student to secretly record a conversation."

Williams wrote a separate letter to the school board saying, in part, "I am furious regarding the fact that several teachers (who are leaders at duPont Manual) have used my son as a vehicle to bring harm to Mr. Mayes, chaos to the school, and to promote their own personal agenda or vendetta."

Finley released a statement Thursday evening, saying, "At this time, our Manual students, their families and staff need healing."

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved