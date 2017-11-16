duPont Manual student's mother apologizes, blames teachers for r - WDRB 41 Louisville News

duPont Manual student's mother apologizes, blames teachers for recording of principal

Posted: Updated:
duPont Manual High School duPont Manual High School
duPont Manual Principal Jerry Mayes duPont Manual Principal Jerry Mayes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A secretly recorded conversation about diversity with African-American students landed the principal of Manual High School in trouble. 

But now, the mother of the student who hit record is apologizing. 

WDRB News obtained letters from Tiffani Williams, in which she says two teachers encouraged her son to act in a way that was underhanded, sneaky and untrustworthy.

Her son is one of two African-American students who went to Principal Jerry Mayes to talk about the head football coach not allowing "student trainers" to kneel during the National Anthem before a football game. 

The conversation also dipped into Mayes' religion, and he made comments about JCPS administrators. The district reprimanded Mayes for his comments.

Williams sent a letter to Mayes apologizing for the trouble her son caused. She said teachers James Miller and Nicole Finely told Black Student Union board members to record any conversations they had with Mayes.

She said the teachers pointed to a Kentucky law that allows people to secretly record conversations, as long as one party knows about it and said that's what prompted her son's actions.

Miller is out of town, but issued this statement:

"It is false that I told students to record Mr. Mayes. I never told any student to secretly record a conversation."

Williams wrote a separate letter to the school board saying, in part, "I am furious regarding the fact that several teachers (who are leaders at duPont Manual) have used my son as a vehicle to bring harm to Mr. Mayes, chaos to the school, and to promote their own personal agenda or vendetta."

Finley released a statement Thursday evening, saying, "At this time, our Manual students, their families and staff need healing."

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.