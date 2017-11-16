Grand opening held for Aleris Corp. aluminum rolling mill in Han - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grand opening held for Aleris Corp. aluminum rolling mill in Hancock County, Ky.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky aluminum plant is open for business, with more space and more manufacturing capabilities.

Thursday was the grand opening of the $400 million expansion of the Aleris Corporation aluminum rolling mill in Hancock County, Kentucky. It can now make aluminum body sheets for the auto industry.

Governor Matt Bevin says the expansion will ensure the ongoing employment for nearly 1,000 Kentuckians and will help the state attract investments.

The project took under three years to complete.

"Without this new opportunity and new vision, this plant -- it would have been really tough for this plant to continue," said Mike Keown, senior vice president of Aleris Corporation and president of the company's North America division.

"This expansion -- and I'll call it the revolution in automotive -- has really revived and breathed new life into this plant," he added. 

Aleris Corporation is a global leader in aluminum rolled products. It is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.