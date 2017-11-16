City impounds 15th vehicle this year for illegal dumping in Newb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City impounds 15th vehicle this year for illegal dumping in Newburg

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another person busted for illegal dumping is without ride. 

In a release, the city says the Solid Waste Management Service Enforcement impounded its 15th vehicle for illegally dumping in Newburg this year.  

Surveillance cameras behind the Newburg Community Center captured a truck dumping yard waste, construction debris and other items in the parking lot. But enforcement officers tracked down the culprit. 

Truck belonged to a person on East Indian Trail who was hired to haul away the items and dispose of them properly. That person was issued a $500 citation and will have to pay about $250 for impound and storage fees. 

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin helps fund the effort to combat illegal dumping in Newburg.  She warned, "if you chose to use someplace as your own private landfill, we will catch you and it will be costly.”

SWMSE says people should always ask if an individual or company is licensed as a waste hauler. And don't forget to ask for proof that items were disposed of at a licensed facility. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.