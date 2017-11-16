West Buechel councilwoman under fire to resign as colleagues question whether she lives in the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

Property records show that on April 13, Ruth Jane Mosely and her husband, Wayne, bought a red brick home on Kelly Drive in Taylorsville, which sits 30 miles away from the city she represents.

Kentucky law states that a city council member "must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of the city for not less than 1 year prior to his or her election, a qualified voter in the city, and shall reside in the city throughout his term of Office."

Yet Mosely still sat Tuesday night in West Buechel's city council meeting, seven months after closing on her Taylorsville home. And WDRB News' Gilbert Corsey asked why.

"I am doing nothing illegal, sir," Mosely said.

Though Wayne Mosely was seen outside their Taylorsville home this week, Ruth Mosely claims she splits her nights at their house in Spencer County and three different houses on the old West Buechel block, staying with family and friends.

"Now I reside at 3704, but there's times I stay at the house next-door to that one that my niece owns, and then I stay at 3737 Marvin," she said.

Property records show Mosely sold their home at 3707 Marvin Avenue in July. She said she was willed the home across the street at 3704 Marvin Avenue by her late grandmother and shares it with her siblings, calling it her childhood home.

She declined to provide a copy of the will. Fred McCampbell, Division Manager of Legal Records at the Jefferson County Clerk's Office, said no properties in West Buechel are in Mosely's name. But something else turned up at the county clerk's office.

Corsey: "If you live at 3704 Marvin, then why did you switch your voter registration to Spencer County?" Mosely: "Because I plan ... really, if you need to talk to somebody, talk to the city attorney." Corsey: "Well ma'am, I'm talking to you. You were elected, and it seems that you are serving in one place and voting in another place." Mosely: "I'm not voting anywhere." Corsey: "When you switch your voter registration, you're telling the state that's where you live, aren't you?" Mosely: "No."

Mosely, now in her fourth term, denies wrongdoing and boasts about her city accomplishments.

"We wouldn't even have a community center up and going right now," Mosely said. "The children's lunch program that's been going on (is due to her)."

Corsey: "How often do you stay at the Taylorsville home?" Mosely: "Really, I don't even have to answer that, but I will. Because of my grandkids, probably once every three weeks."

Loy Crawford and two others council members want Mosely out, and at Tuesday's meeting, the debate came to a head. Crawford said Mosely is being protected.

"She's lied to our neighbors," Crawford said. "She's lied to our friends that got elected. It's a dirty, rotten shame."

City Attorney Casey McCall said he's talked with the attorney generals office and stands firmly behind Mosely.

McCall: "If I thought someone was not a resident, I would ask them to step down ... She gets mail here, she stays here most nights of the week, and she has interest in a residence here." Corsey: "How are you confirming where she's staying at night?" McCall: "Well, I don't think that's really my job." Corsey: "Somebody should be responsible for confirming she's actually staying in the city, correct?" McCall: "I have no reason to disbelieve an elected official of my city."

After previously answering questions in the parking lot outside City Hall and the fighting in the council meeting, Mosely agreed to sit down for a formal interview.

Corsey: "How often do you stay at the Taylorsville home?" Mosely: "Maybe two nights a week."

Just 90 minutes earlier, Mosely had answered the same question by saying she stayed in Taylorsville "once every three weeks."

"Corruption at it's best," Crawford said. "You don't get any better than West Buechel for corruption."

A 2015 state audit blasted West Buechel for poor accounting and dysfunctional leadership. The town of 1,200 people bares high taxes, nearly a $3 million budget and a history of misspending.

In an Aug. 7 letter, the Kentucky attorney general's office told Mosely she could not serve on the council and told her provide proof she lived within the city limits:

Two weeks later, McCall sent back a West Buechel Human Resources form, changing Mosely's address to 3704 Marvin Avenue.

"We are reviewing the situation," Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said.

Beshear opened a criminal investigation into West Buechel's finances, officers and operation. His staff has quietly watched council meetings for at least a year, and an investigator was on hand Tuesday night to see the argument.

"I just see a number of issues going on," Beshear said. "I see a place where the quality of life can and should be better."

A decision on Mosely is expected by the end of the year. In the meantime, she gets her $350-a-month salary and full dental and vision insurance, all funded by taxpayers.

