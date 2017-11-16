Indiana DNR officers say it's been a busy year of deer poaching

A West Buechel city councilwoman moved to a town 30 miles away and refuses to give up her seat, saying she still owns property and stays, on occasion, in the town she represents.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Conservation officers with Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources said it's been on one of their busiest years of illegal hunting activity.

DNR District 8 covers much of southern Indiana, and those officers have multiple open cases regarding illegal hunting activity. ICO Jim Schreck said they've dealt with people shooting from the road at night with spotlights, hunting over bait, illegally drawing deer in with mineral blocks or can and over-harvesting.

And for the record, it’s still bow season. You cannot start hunting deer with a firearm until Saturday, so anyone shooting and killing deer ahead of this weekend is doing so illegally.

“We see a lot of waste,” Schreck said. “Sometimes guys will shoot them and cut the back off or just cut the heads off and take their trophy. Why someone would want to put that on the wall and brag about it, when they know in their mind they didn’t earn it, that to me just makes no sense.”

Schreck said it came as a surprise to the officers hearing the outrage from other honest hunters on the department’s Facebook page. But he’s pleased people are doing their part by sending DNR tips on illegal hunting and poachers.

“It gives us hunters a black eye when you see a post of a poacher doing it the wrong way,” Schreck said.

When poachers are caught, DNR has the authority to send someone to jail, take away guns and deer and give fines.

“Probably most importantly, aside from jail time, the worst punishment to some of these guys, these poachers, is the loss of their trophy deer or the antlers," Schreck said. "We’re going to take that away every time.”

If you have a tip for DNR conservation officers to check out, call 1-800-TIP-IDNR. You will remain anonymous and can receive a $200 reward for a tip that leads officers to a credible case.

