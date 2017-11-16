Indiana DNR officers say it's been a busy year of deer poaching - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana DNR officers say it's been a busy year of deer poaching

Posted: Updated:

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Conservation officers with Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources said it's been on one of their busiest years of illegal hunting activity.

DNR District 8 covers much of southern Indiana, and those officers have multiple open cases regarding illegal hunting activity. ICO Jim Schreck said they've dealt with people shooting from the road at night with spotlights, hunting over bait, illegally drawing deer in with mineral blocks or can and over-harvesting.

And for the record, it’s still bow season. You cannot start hunting deer with a firearm until Saturday, so anyone shooting and killing deer ahead of this weekend is doing so illegally.

“We see a lot of waste,” Schreck said. “Sometimes guys will shoot them and cut the back off or just cut the heads off and take their trophy. Why someone would want to put that on the wall and brag about it, when they know in their mind they didn’t earn it, that to me just makes no sense.”

Schreck said it came as a surprise to the officers hearing the outrage from other honest hunters on the department’s Facebook page. But he’s pleased people are doing their part by sending DNR tips on illegal hunting and poachers.

“It gives us hunters a black eye when you see a post of a poacher doing it the wrong way,” Schreck said.

When poachers are caught, DNR has the authority to send someone to jail, take away guns and deer and give fines.

“Probably most importantly, aside from jail time, the worst punishment to some of these guys, these poachers, is the loss of their trophy deer or the antlers," Schreck said. "We’re going to take that away every time.”

If you have a tip for DNR conservation officers to check out, call 1-800-TIP-IDNR. You will remain anonymous and can receive a $200 reward for a tip that leads officers to a credible case.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.