UPDATE: Road worker identified after he was hit and killed by car on I-64 East

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Jefferson County coroner has identified the road worker hit and killed on I-64 Thursday night.

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner Charles Edelen, 55-year-old James Bland Jr. of Versailles, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a car about 8:30 Thursday night on I-64 East at I-264.

St. Matthews Police say Bland was placing cones on the interstate when he was hit. The truck carrying the cones was also hit, but there were no other injuries.

The driver of the car did stop, but there's no word on whether the driver will be charged.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 reopened about midnight.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

