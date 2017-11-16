Residents fighting back over planned demolition of New Albany pu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Residents fighting back over planned demolition of New Albany public housing apartments

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A plan to demolish public housing in New Albany got pushback Thursday night from residents.

The "We are New Albany" campaign is protesting the planned demolition of hundreds of public housing apartments. Residents fear they could be forced out without another place to live and claim the city hasn't been transparent about the process. 

"There are lives at stake, and there are family's futures at stake, and it's just a very tragic situation that has a lot of people scared," said Julia Adams with the "We are New Albany" campaign."

Earlier this year the New Albany Housing Authority passed a plan to demolish 600 units over the next 10 years. It still has to be approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

