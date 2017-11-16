Party City robbed of $500 in merchandise, general manager says - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Party City robbed of $500 in merchandise, general manager says

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

Christine Robinson said they suspected the pair would try to run so workers manned the front door, but the women ran out the back.

Robinson said they deal with this type of theft at least once a week.

If you recognize either of these women, you're asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

