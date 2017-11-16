Hardin County Schools throws out plan for a new preschool-throug - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hardin County Schools throws out plan for a new preschool-through-eighth-grade building

Posted: Updated:

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is now longer considering a plan to build a new preschool-through-eighth-grade building, merging two schools in the process.

The old plan would have combined East Hardin Middle School with Lincoln Trail Elementary at a brand new location. The new proposal approved by a committee Wednesday calls for two new separate schools.

Hardin County Schools spokesperson John Wright said the district looked at property but could not find a site that would meet the needs for one combined school.

"Those pieces of property that they looked at were just not very accessible to both the student bodies and their parents," Wright said.

A replacement for East Hardin Middle School is estimated at $23 million. A new Lincoln Trail Elementary could cost around $15 million.

“We have renovated these schools several, several times, and it just wouldn’t be worth renovating them anymore,” Wright said.

The proposal is still in the planning stages and would need additional approval from the full board and the state. If approved, the Hardin County School Board could then decide at any time when or if it wants to start construction on the project.

The changes do not affect a plan that could eventually combine West Hardin Middle School with Cecilia Valley Elementary, which is currently under construction.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.