Nerds come together for Louisville's only tabletop gaming convention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Nerdlouvia is Louisville's only tabletop gaming convention focused entirely on gaming.

The event is at the Tim Faulkner Gallery in Portland on Saturday, November 18 from noon to 1 a.m., and Sunday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nerdlouvia will have a mix of scheduled events and games on demand. Play your favorite board games, card games and role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons & Call of Cthulhu. Participate in free play, tournaments, and learn-to-play events.

Nerdlouvia is a fundraiser for Nerd Louisville. Nerd Louisville's mission is to make Louisville, Kentucky the most awesome nerd city in the universe.

Tickets: $15-$40

Must be 21 or over

Adult beverages will be served

