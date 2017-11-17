'Cone Weed' gets Christmas makeover in North Carolina town - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Cone Weed' gets Christmas makeover in North Carolina town

Posted: Updated:

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- At first, it was an orange traffic cone with a weed growing out of it. Now, the roadside attraction dubbed "Cone Weed" is something of a Christmas miracle to locals.

WBTV reports someone decorated the "Cone Weed" with tinsel and ornaments last week. The weed has been growing unencumbered across from the Huntersville Fire Station for a year and has amassed a cult following. The fire station tweeted pictures of Cone Weed decked in tinsel and ornaments last week.

Property owner Madeline Phillips said her son mowed around "Cone Weed" during the summer, and calls it "a beacon of hope."

A graphic designer has created a line of Christmas clothes and has sold more than 200 shirts, with proceeds helping local families through HopeMatch.org. There's also a Facebook fan page.

Copyright 2017 by the Asociated Press. All rights reserved.

