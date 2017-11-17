Make the turducken the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving table

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Why have regular Turkey for the holidays when you can have Turducken?

Chef John Varanese of Varanese and Levee & River House Restaurant, has been creating the special entree for years.

A Turducken is a partially de-boned turkey that has been stuffed with a de-boned duck, and in turn, stuffed with a de-boned chicken. The Turducken is then filled with a cornbread, sage and sausage stuffing before roasting in the oven until golden brown.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning learning how to prepare a Turducken.

Click here to purchase a Holiday Turducken and special side dishes.

The origins of the 3 bird roast is questionable. Celebrity Chef Paul Prudhomme claimed to have invented the holiday creation at a lodge in Wyoming. Prudhomme's recipe for turducken appears in his 1987 cookbook. He started serving the dish at his New Orleans restaurant, K-Paul around that time.

