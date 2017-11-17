Louisville man accused of trying to sodomize woman who had recently had brain surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing felony charges after police say he tried to sodomize a woman who had recently had brain surgery.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at around 5 p.m.

Police say 69-year-old Arthur Thompson tried to engage in a sex act with the victim, a woman who had recently had brain surgery. When the woman was unresponsive to Thompson's demands for the sex act, police say an accomplice hit her in the face several times, demanding that she go along with it.

The woman, "was held against her will for approximately an hour without access to medical care for her injuries," according to police.

Thompson was arrested Thursday evening and charged with attempted first-degree sodomy and complicity to unlawful imprisonment.

The status of the accomplice is not known.

