UPDATE: 3-person Metro Council panel removes Dan Johnson from office

JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new superintendent

JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new superintendent

This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.

This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.

The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.

The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.

Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.

Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.

Ray Spalding powers home two of his 19 points in Friday's win over Omaha. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ray Spalding powers home two of his 19 points in Friday's win over Omaha. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

Metro Council Member Dan Johnson spoke to WDRB on Nov. 2, 2017, one day after the council decided to allow him to keep his seat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A three-person Louisville Metro Council panel unanimously ruled Friday that Dan Johnson, who was accused of sexual misconduct with three woman, violated a controversial agreement that had allowed him to keep his council seat.

The panel's members, Democrats Rick Blackwell, Barbara Shanklin and Barbara Sexton Smith, spent about an hour in a closed session before announcing that Johnson failed to abide by the deal struck Nov. 1 that avoided a removal trial.

Johnson, a Democrat representing southern Louisville's 21st District, had agreed to conditions that included staying only 20 minutes before and 20 minutes after committee and council meetings. He also had admitted there was enough evidence for his removal.

But the three-person triumvirate reviewed footage from City Hall cameras that showed Johnson lingered for at least four minutes past the time he was supposed to leave on the night that the settlement was announced on Nov. 1. In particular, the panel noted that he stood near a basement exit that his alleged victims also would need to use.

And the panel claimed that Johnson, in a Facebook post and an interview with WDRB News, challenged the admissions of wrongdoing in the stipulated order. In the televised interview, he said: "I still say I did nothing wrong, but actually some of those instances happened just like they said they did. So if that's the case, I guess I did something wrong. But I didn't do it."

Johnson had accused WDRB of an "ambush." In fact, however, a reporter asked Johnson for an interview, then the former councilman went inside his house to comb his hair and emerged several minutes later to speak on the record.

Johnson served on the old Louisville Board of Alderman and was an original member of the Metro Council. Three women accused him of inappropriate behavior: council member Jessica Green said Johnson groped her backside at a public event in June at Wyandotte Park, and a legislative aide to council member Angela Leet says he exposed his backside to her in a parking lot outside City Hall.

And the city's chamber of commerce -- Greater Louisville Inc. -- banned Johnson from its events following "inappropriate and unprofessional behavior" toward one of its employees during a trip to Texas.

Johnson was nearly removed by a special council court after those accusations, but the council voted to let Johnson keep his seat if he followed specific rules and signed an agreement.

By signing the agreement, Johnson also agreed not to appeal any ruling by the three-person panel overseeing the agreement.

Johnson's attorney, Thomas McAdam, denied the violations.

McAdam argued that the Nov. 1 meeting -- a Removal Hearing to examine whether Johnson himself should be removed from office -- did not constitute one of the "regularly scheduled committee meetings and Council meetings" specified in the agreement.

McAdam also had an answer for council members who claimed Johnson violated the agreement when he appeared to make conflicting statements about his guilt:

"I still say I did nothing wrong, but actually some of those incidents happened just like they said they did. So if that's the case, I guess I did something wrong. But I didn't do it."

The Council also argued in its violation notice that a Facebook post on Johnson's account the day he signed the agreement violated its terms because it brought "scorn or disrepute" to the office.

The post read as follows:

"I hope everyone has a great Friday and a good weekend! I won my battle at the council with your help and I appreciate it so much. I will continue to serve my neighborhood in the way I always have. Thank you."

In response McAdam wrote:

"Does it strike any reasonable person as fair and equitable that Councilman Johnson should be punished and removed from office for merely stating, 'I won my battle at the council...' while giving a pass to the previous vitriolic tirade leveled against the Council Court by the losers?"

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.