City's Christmas tree moved to Jefferson Square for Light Up Lou

City's Christmas tree moved to Jefferson Square for Light Up Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive tree is moved downtown to get ready for next week's kickoff to Holiday in the City. 

Crews on Friday cut down the 45-foot blue spruce from the yard of attorney Estelle G. Cohen near Seneca Park. 

Police and Santa Claus escorted the tree along Interstate 64, as it made its way downtown to be the centerpiece to the 37th annual Light Up Louisville. 

Holiday in the City and Light Up Louisville return to Jefferson Square, after several years at Fourth Street Live!  The month-long celebration includes family-friendly fun through New Year's Day.  

Light Up Louisville is always held on the Friday after Thanksgiving.  The celebration begins at 4 p.m. when Santa’s Workshop opens on the first floor of Metro Hall. A vendor village will be set up at Sixth and Jefferson Streets with holiday crafts and booths selling gifts, food and drinks. 

The main stage for Light Up Louisville will be on the west lawn of Metro Hall.  Entertainment begins at 4 p.m.

The Lots of Lights Parade with floats, bands and Santa Claus begins at 6:30 p.m. at Seventh and Jefferson Streets.  It will head east to Fourth Street and turn down Fourth Street Live! before ending at Muhammad Ali Boulevard. 

Mayor Greg Fischer and Santa will illuminate the city Christmas tree and start the fireworks about 8:10 p.m.  Afterward, There are free photos with Santa at Metro Hall. 

A pop-up ice skating rink will be set up at Holiday Square at Fourth and Jefferson Streets. A 60-minute skating session with skate rentals is $12 per person; it’s $9 if you bring your own skates. The rink will be open November 23 - January 1. 

Organizers are asking people to post pictures of Light Up Louisville on social media with the hashtag #AroundLou. For a complete list of events planned for the celebration, CLICK HERE

