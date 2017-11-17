City's Christmas tree moved to Jefferson Square for Light Up Louisville

JCPS officials say they have not received applications for new superintendent

This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.

The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.

Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.

Ray Spalding powers home two of his 19 points in Friday's win over Omaha. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville hangs on to beat Omaha despite 'embarrassing' second half

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.

Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive tree is moved downtown to get ready for next week's kickoff to Holiday in the City.

Crews on Friday cut down the 45-foot blue spruce from the yard of attorney Estelle G. Cohen near Seneca Park.

Police and Santa Claus escorted the tree along Interstate 64, as it made its way downtown to be the centerpiece to the 37th annual Light Up Louisville.

Holiday in the City and Light Up Louisville return to Jefferson Square, after several years at Fourth Street Live! The month-long celebration includes family-friendly fun through New Year's Day.

Light Up Louisville is always held on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The celebration begins at 4 p.m. when Santa’s Workshop opens on the first floor of Metro Hall. A vendor village will be set up at Sixth and Jefferson Streets with holiday crafts and booths selling gifts, food and drinks.

The main stage for Light Up Louisville will be on the west lawn of Metro Hall. Entertainment begins at 4 p.m.

The Lots of Lights Parade with floats, bands and Santa Claus begins at 6:30 p.m. at Seventh and Jefferson Streets. It will head east to Fourth Street and turn down Fourth Street Live! before ending at Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Santa will illuminate the city Christmas tree and start the fireworks about 8:10 p.m. Afterward, There are free photos with Santa at Metro Hall.

A pop-up ice skating rink will be set up at Holiday Square at Fourth and Jefferson Streets. A 60-minute skating session with skate rentals is $12 per person; it’s $9 if you bring your own skates. The rink will be open November 23 - January 1.

Organizers are asking people to post pictures of Light Up Louisville on social media with the hashtag #AroundLou. For a complete list of events planned for the celebration, CLICK HERE.

