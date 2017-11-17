Cheesy Spaghetti Pie is perfect for a chilly day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Chilly weather means comfort foods are on the table. Chef Paul Dowell from Kroger shares a recipe for Cheesy Spaghetti Pie.

Cheesy Spaghetti Pie

Ingredients:

1-18 oz. pkg. Kroger Mild Italian Sausage Links

1 Sweet Onion (sliced)

1-8 oz. pkg. Kroger Sliced Baby Bella Mushrooms

1-4 oz. pkg. Private Selection Gourmet Blend Sliced Mushrooms

16 oz. pkg. Kroger Spaghetti (cooked/drained/cooled under cold water/drained)

3 lrg. Kroger Eggs

1-8 oz. pkg. Kroger Cream

2 c. Murray’s Fontina Cheese (shredded)

2 c. Murray’s Jarlsberg Cheese (shredded)

1-5 oz. pkg. Murray’s Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

2 tsp. Kosher Salt

½ tsp. Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

2-14.5 oz. cans Kroger Italian Stewed Tomatoes

Roast sausage links on a foil line baking sheet for 16 minutes, turning once half way through cooking (165° internal temp). Cool slightly & slice.Preheat oven to 425° & lightly grease 12” spring form pan.

Toss mushrooms & onion in oil left by roasting the sausages. Roast mushroom mixture for 20 minutes, tossing again half way through cooking. Reserve with sliced sausage.

In a large bowl combine spaghetti, eggs, cream, Fontina, Jarlsberg, half of the grated parm, salt & pepper. Toss until well belnded.

Add sausage, mushroom mixture & tomatoes to pasta mixture. Toss until well blended & pour into prepared spring form pan.

Top with remaining parm & bake for 50-60 minutes (165° internal temp).

Let sit for about 5 minutes & run a thin spatula around the spring form, then open.

Serve a hot slice of this delicious pie with your favorite Kroger Bakery Artisan Bread!

