Cheesy Spaghetti Pie is perfect for a chilly day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Chilly weather means comfort foods are on the table.  Chef Paul Dowell from Kroger shares a recipe for Cheesy Spaghetti Pie.

Cheesy Spaghetti Pie

Ingredients: 

1-18 oz. pkg. Kroger Mild Italian Sausage Links
1 Sweet Onion (sliced)
1-8 oz. pkg. Kroger Sliced Baby Bella Mushrooms
1-4 oz. pkg. Private Selection Gourmet Blend Sliced Mushrooms
16 oz. pkg. Kroger Spaghetti (cooked/drained/cooled under cold water/drained)
3 lrg. Kroger Eggs
1-8 oz. pkg. Kroger Cream
2 c. Murray’s Fontina Cheese (shredded)
2 c. Murray’s Jarlsberg Cheese (shredded)
1-5 oz. pkg. Murray’s Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
2 tsp.  Kosher Salt
½ tsp. Fresh Cracked Black Pepper
2-14.5 oz. cans Kroger Italian Stewed Tomatoes

Roast sausage links on a foil line baking sheet for 16 minutes, turning once half way through cooking (165° internal temp).  Cool slightly & slice.Preheat oven to 425° & lightly grease 12” spring form pan.

Toss mushrooms & onion in oil left by roasting the sausages.  Roast mushroom mixture for 20 minutes, tossing again half way through cooking.  Reserve with sliced sausage.

In a large bowl combine spaghetti, eggs, cream, Fontina, Jarlsberg, half of the grated parm, salt & pepper.  Toss until well belnded.

Add sausage, mushroom mixture & tomatoes to pasta mixture.  Toss until well blended & pour into prepared spring form pan.

Top with remaining parm & bake for 50-60 minutes (165° internal temp).

Let sit for about 5 minutes & run a thin spatula around the spring form, then open.

Serve a hot slice of this delicious pie with your favorite Kroger Bakery Artisan Bread!

