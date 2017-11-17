VIDEO | U.S. Senator Rand Paul posts Thanksgiving message, thank - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | U.S. Senator Rand Paul posts Thanksgiving message, thanks Kentucky residents for well-wishes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senator Rand Paul is saying "thank you" to the people of Kentucky.

In a video posted Friday morning, Rand Paul and his wife, Kelley Paul, delivered a holiday message. A transcript of that video, provided by Paul's office, appears below:

"Hey everybody," Rand Paul begins. "Thanks for your concern, your prayers, your thoughts, your 'Get Well' cards. It's been a rough couple of weeks, but I'm starting to get better. I've been in DC for a week. We're trying to make the tax cut -- a tax cut for everybody -- and we're working really hard on that, and we're looking forward to time with family and Thanksgiving."

"We're grateful for your prayers, your well-wishes, and your concern," Kelley Paul added. "Happy Thanksgiving, everybody."

Paul suffered six broken ribs after a fight. He says his neighbor attacked him. The senator was doing yard work at his Bowling Green home when Rene Boucher allegedly assaulted him.

No official reason has been given for the attack, but several neighbors say it was about landscaping.

