Feds indict 8 for credit card skimming operation in 3 states

Law enforcement officials warn customers using credit cards at gas pumps to carefully check for signs of tampering.

Identity thieves use credit card skimming devices like this one to steal credit card information from customers using gas pumps.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators in three states combined forces to bust a massive gas skimming ring in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad joined other law enforcement officials, including the FBI and members of the Secret Service, for a press conference at the U.S. Attorney's office on Broadway Friday morning to announce the indictment of eight suspects

Those suspects are now charged with aggravated identity theft, wire fraud and other charges, for their roles in skimming information from customers using credit cards at gas station pumps -- including locations in Louisville.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman says the suspects hit gas stations in these Louisville-area locations: on US 42 in Prospect; Taylorsville Road; Bardstown Road; St. Andrews Church Road, Galene Drive, Shelbyville Road and LaGrange Road.

At least 7,000 credit cards were compromised, and more than $3.5 million was stolen. Officials say the investigation began in 2015.

"You know, unfortunately, one member of community will fall victim to this kind of credit theft and credit card fraud every day, and as Mr. Coleman shared the potential thefts or frauds go into the millions of dollars," said Chief Conrad.

In August, an undercover investigation in Louisville revealed an LMPD detective had his information stolen from a skimming device.

Officials say this bust is important as we approach the busiest travel season of the year.

