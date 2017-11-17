Kentucky Association of Counties inaugurates first president fro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Association of Counties inaugurates first president from Jefferson County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a first for the organization, the Kentucky Association of Counties has inaugurated its first president from Jefferson County.

According to a news release, Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson was sworn in on Thursday, Nov. 9 as the body's 43rd president. The ceremony took place at the Galt House in Louisville.

According to its website, the Kentucky Association of Counties represents, "the needs of county government in legislative matters."

"It is an honor and privilege to serve as the next president of KACo," Nicholson wrote, in a statement. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this terrific organization that is dedicated to serving all 120 counties of the great Commonwealth of Kentucky. Having served in various leadership positions throughout my career, I value consensus-building and believe in excellence through collaboration. I strongly support cross-agency collaboration, the sharing of our resources and innovative approaches such as public-private partnerships."

In addition to being the first person from Jefferson County to assume the presidency, Nicholson is also the first Circuit Court Clerk to be inaugurated into the role.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.