Indiana town marshal 'Pop-Tart policing' initiative gets a major donation

ADVANCE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Kellogg is stepping up to help an Indiana town marshal with his "Pop-Tart policing." 

At the beginning of the school year, Advance town marshal Brad Thomas began handing out Pop-Tarts to students waiting to get on the bus.  He thought it was a great way to build relationships with the kids around town. 

The idea caught on so much that the public started buying Pop-Tarts and giving him money to help out. 

Then Kelloggs found out about his initiative, and the company sent him cases of the toaster pastries. He thinks he has enough Pop-Tarts now to last until the end of the school year. 

Thomas said, "it just shows how people want to be a part of something positive, and how something as simple as a pop-tart can be that thing."

When Thomas had to take a break while he works to become a teacher, a school resource officer stepped up and took over the "Pop-Tart policing" for a while.

