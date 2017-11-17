2018 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks tickets now on sale - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2018 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks tickets now on sale

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the 2018 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks are now on sale.

The tickets went on sale at noon on Friday.

According to a news release from Churchill Downs, all seats will be sold as a two-day package, and purchasers will be limited to a maximum of six seats per household. 

"All 2018 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks reserved and dining ticket orders will now include off-site parking passes and shuttle service from the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center," the news release states. 

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.