Rev. Jesse Jackson diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.More >>
Three Louisville women are facing several serious charges after police say they shot a man in the groin Wednesday evening.More >>
Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.More >>
Officials said the 17-year-old was stabbed three to four times.More >>
The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.More >>
The general manager at Party City on Dixie Highway said two women walked in the store last Wednesday and walked out with $500 worth of merchandise.More >>
Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.More >>
Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl after police say her 14-year-old brother stabbed her to death in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.More >>
Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.More >>
Louisville opened a 20-point lead in the early minutes of the second half against Omaha, but couldn't finish off the Horizon League visitors, holding on for an 87-78 victory.More >>
The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.More >>
The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.More >>
This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.More >>
This story is very personal for a lot of us here at WDRB. It's about a member of our news family, a tragedy, and how positivity is leading her through it all.More >>
The application deadline is Dec. 1.More >>
The application deadline is Dec. 1.More >>