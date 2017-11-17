Black lab to keep students company as Indiana high school's serv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Black lab to keep students company as Indiana high school's service dog

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the newest students at an Indiana school has floppy ears, black fur and a leash.

Pierson is a facility dog at Westfield High School, north of Indianapolis. The black lab is an "I-CAN" dog, which stands for Indiana Canine Assistance Network.

He can do about 50 different tasks around the classroom.

Pierson helped many students after the school was hit by tragedy earlier this year, when a student committed suicide.

"He got to spend time with kids and he really got to help them express emotions they typically don't express because they're comfortable with him," said Becky Sondgeroth, a Westfield High School teacher.

At a cost of $1,600, Pierson didn't come cheap. The money was raised by students and community members.

