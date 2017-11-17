Louisville Zoo welcomes 'NeeCee' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo welcomes 'NeeCee'

Posted: Updated:
NeeCee (Photo provided by The Louisville Zoo) NeeCee (Photo provided by The Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has a new resident.

According to a news release, NeeCee, a 2-year-old female snow leopard, has relocated to the Louisville Zoo. She hails from the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Indiana.

NeeCee will rotate exhibit time with Kimti, the Zoo's 6-year-old male snow leopard.

The Louisville Zoo plans to break ground on a new snow leopard exhibit scheduled to open in 2019.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.