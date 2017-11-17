Police say Kentucky man tried to run over pregnant girlfriend in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Kentucky man tried to run over pregnant girlfriend in front of child

Brandon Karr (source: Laurel County Detention Center) Brandon Karr (source: Laurel County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Laurel County, Kentucky man for allegedly trying to run over his pregnant girlfriend.

Brandon Karr, 36, was arrested Thursday afternoon near London, which is about 70 miles south of Lexington. That's where deputies say they were sent on reports of domestic violence. 

By the time they arrived, police say Karr had assaulted his girlfriend several times, possibly breaking her arm.

After the fight, Karr allegedly got into his truck and tried to run her over.

Karr is charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

Police say Karr's 6-year-old son was there during the attack.

