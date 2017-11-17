Parents notified of threat against staff and students at Waggene - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Parents notified of threat against staff and students at Waggener High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents of Waggener High School students received a notice Friday telling them of a threat made against students. 

Jefferson County Public Schools emailed a letter explaining that it received information on Thursday about a student with a list of staff and other students that the student wanted to harm.

The JCPS Security and Investigations Unit and the St. Matthews Police determined the threat was not credible. But the student faces discipline from both JCPS and the law. 

The letter reassures parents that the district that they take such threats seriously. And they reminded parents to tell their children about the serious consequences they could face, if they threaten others.  Even if it is a hoax or a joke, JCPS said criminal charges could still be filed. 

Here is the text of the letter provided by JCPS: 

Dear Waggener Families:

The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an incident that occurred involving one of our students. We want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise.

On Thursday, we received information that a student maintained a list of Waggener students and staff whom the student wished to harm.  Following protocol, we immediately notified the JCPS Security and Investigations Unit and the St. Matthews Police Department, which conducted a thorough assessment before determining the threat was not credible.

We take very seriously any potential threat to the safety and security of our students, staff and school. Because of this incident, the student has been disciplined according to JCPS policies and the law. Please remind your child that threats to schools, staff or other students are serious, and should be reported to school officials or JCPS security immediately so they can be assessed.  Perpetrating a threat, even as a hoax or joke, is also extremely serious and can result in criminal charges.

It’s unfortunate that these attempts to disrupt school create anxiety for students, parents and staff, but please be assured that you child’s safety is our highest priority. If you have any further questions concerning this incident, please do not hesitate to call me at 485-8340.

Sincerely,

Dr. Sarah Hitchings

Principal, Waggener High School

