POLICE: Louisville woman caught walking around store in stolen boots claimed she was just trying them on

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman who was caught in a store wearing stolen boots claimed she just trying them on.

According to a news report, the incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Thursday at the Meijer on Dixie Highway, near Valley Station Road.

Police say they were sent to the store on a report that a woman had taken boots from the store shelves, put them on and was walking around the store in them without paying for them. She was also allegedly loading a cart up with merchandise.

When officers arrived, they say they found the woman, identified in the arrest report as 42-year-old Christina Schrader.

Police say they confronted Schrader about the boots, and she told them, "she was just trying on the boots and wanted to walk around in them before purchase."

When police asked her about a purse in the cart, Schrader initially told them it was hers, "but later changed her mind when she found out she had warrants," according to the arrest report.

Police say they then searched the purse and found Meijer merchandise with tags still on it inside.

According to the arrest report, Schrader, "stated the purse wasn't hers, again then stated it was hers."

In total, police say the woman had over $700 of merchandise in her possession. She allegedly told officers she needed the merchandise because she is homeless and has no place to live. However, the arrest reports lists a place of residence.

The store manager told police she has stolen from Meijer before and should be banned, according to the arrest report.

Schrader was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.