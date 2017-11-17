3 lanes of I-65S approaching Kennedy bridge to close overnight S - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 lanes of I-65S approaching Kennedy bridge to close overnight Saturday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three southbound lanes of Interstate 65 approaching the Kennedy bridge will be closed for a few hours Saturday night.

According to a news release, the lanes are being closed so crews can perform necessary maintenance on tolling equipment.

The closures are set to begin around 9 p.m. All ramps will remain open, and all lanes of I-65 South will be open on the Kennedy Bridge.

