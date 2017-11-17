Community leaders in Lexington live on the streets for 24 hours - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Community leaders in Lexington live on the streets for 24 hours to experience homelessness

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community leaders in Lexington are bringing attention to homelessness by sleeping on the streets in near-freezing temperatures.

Dozens of business, church and government leaders participated in the 24-Hour Homeless Experience. It's meant to raise awareness for homeless students in Kentucky.

On Thursday, participants were divided into groups of four, and given a blanket, two sandwiches, and two bottles of water.

Throughout the night, they had to complete tasks that mirror what homeless people have to do for daily survival. 

Some people tried to make tents to sleep in to get out of the elements.

One person said it was a rough night, even with the makeshift tent, and that the 24-hour experience wasn't even a taste of what it's like for the homeless.

The group hopes to raise $80,000 for families in need.

