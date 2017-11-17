First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 14 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the final scores from Friday night. Check back later in the night for highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Campbellsville 44 Crittenden County 8 FINAL Beechwood 35 Kentucky Country Day 14 FINAL Christian Academy of Louisville 24 DeSales 3 FINAL Elizabethtown 52 Caldwell County 6 FINAL Central 60 Belfry 21 FINAL Collins 34 Mercer County 28 FINAL Wayne County 45 Western 18 FINAL Covington Catholic 49 South Oldham 7 FINAL Central Hardin 27 Daviess County 20 FINAL St. Xavier 45 Butler 18 FINAL Trinity 49 Simon Kenton 17 FINAL

INDIANA

Columbus East 42 Indianapolis Cathedral 13 FINAL

