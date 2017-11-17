First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 14 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are all the final scores from Friday night. Check back later in the night for highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
Campbellsville
|
44
|
Crittenden County
|
8
|
FINAL
|
Beechwood
|
35
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
24
|
DeSales
|
3
|
FINAL
|
Elizabethtown
|
52
|
Caldwell County
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Central
|
60
|
Belfry
|
21
|
FINAL
|
Collins
|
34
|
Mercer County
|
28
|
FINAL
|
Wayne County
|
45
|
Western
|
18
|
FINAL
|
Covington Catholic
|
49
|
South Oldham
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Central Hardin
|
27
|
Daviess County
|
20
|
FINAL
|
St. Xavier
|
45
|
Butler
|
18
|
FINAL
|
Trinity
|
49
|
Simon Kenton
|
17
|
FINAL
INDIANA
|
Columbus East
|
42
|
Indianapolis Cathedral
|
13
|
FINAL
Related stories:
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 14
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.