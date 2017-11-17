First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 14 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 14 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the final scores from Friday night. Check back later in the night for highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Campbellsville

44

Crittenden County

8

FINAL

Beechwood

35

Kentucky Country Day

14

FINAL

Christian Academy of Louisville

24

DeSales

3

FINAL

Elizabethtown

52

Caldwell County

6

FINAL

Central

60

Belfry

21

FINAL

Collins

34

Mercer County

28

FINAL

Wayne County

45

Western

18

FINAL

Covington Catholic

49

South Oldham

7

FINAL

Central Hardin

27

Daviess County

20

FINAL

St. Xavier

45

Butler

18

FINAL

Trinity

49

Simon Kenton

17

FINAL

INDIANA

Columbus East

42

Indianapolis Cathedral

13

FINAL

